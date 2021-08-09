Advertisement
  4. Kapil Sharma to Abhinav Shukla: TV celebs who opened up about their illnesses & condition

Kapil Sharma to Abhinav Shukla: TV celebs who opened up about their illnesses & condition

Television celebrities have been coming ahead and talking about their illnesses and conditions to help people suffering from the same. Read ahead to know more.
    Television actors who spoke about their illnesses and condition

    The Hindi television industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world. Celebrities in this industry have a huge fanbase and are always in the public eye. Even though the media in today’s digital world has helped us to stay updated with what is going on in the lives of these celebrities, it is impossible to understand what a person is going through internally. It is a blessing that through social media and other means of the digital platforms, more and more celebrities have been opening up about their illnesses and condition to help people who might be suffering with the same. Here are television celebrities who have been vocal about their illnesses and condition in public. Read ahead to know more.

    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma revealed that he had been battling depression, which led to him requesting the television channel to stop airing his show. The actor-comic revealed that with the help of his family and loved ones, he recovered from depression and anxiety within a year and is now back with a bang.

    Shama Sikander

    Actress Shama Sikander opened up about suffering with bipolar disorder. She said that for a long time she didn’t even know what she was going through but with time and the correct help, she overcame it.

    Ridhi Dogra

    Ridhi Dogra has revealed that there was a time when she was battling depression. But, instead of giving in to it, she fought back, using it to her advantage and learnt a lot from it.

    Divyajyotee Sharma

    Divyajyotee Sharma has revealed that she suffered from depression for five years before she got her first break in the television industry. She recovered with the help of her family and good treatment.

    Abhinav Shukla

    Abhinav Shukla is a popular name in the television industry, who recently revealed on his social media handle that he was suffering from borderline dyslexia. Not being ashamed of having difficulty with numbers, Abhinav Shukla said, “numbers and figures don’t embarrass me, I am exceptional in spatial ability, I am differently abled”.

