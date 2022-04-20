Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding Anniversary: 5 PICS that are proof of their impeccable style

It is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding anniversary. Abhishek and Aishwarya are among the most popular celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo tied the knot in the year 2007 and have been together since then. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The cute trio always gives us family goals. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya are the pillars in each other’s lives. They never shy away from speaking for the other and praising their better halves. Moreover, you’d always find the duo posting adorable pictures on their social media. Once, in an interview, Abhishek shared how he fell in love with Aishwarya. He said that they had been friends for a very long time and Aishwarya was one of the first co-stars he had ever worked with.“Our first movie together was called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was technically the second film I started shooting, as soon as I finished Refugee,” he said. Abhishek added that Aishwarya has always been a dear friend and they had worked in so many films. The couple is also quite fashionable. They often give young and old couples both a lot of fashion inspirations.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan clean up quite well! In this picture, they just look too gorgeous. Abhishek sports a white tuxedo and Aishwarya looks stunning in a flamboyant dress.
Photo Credit : Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
A match day outfit needs to be stylish, comfortable and sporty - and our cutest couple knows how to blend in all three! In this picture, Aishwarya and Abhishek look quite amazing as they gear up for an exciting match at the stadium.
Abhishek and Aishwarya know how to be that adorable couple who matches outfits and look absolutely smashing! While Aishwarya is in a chocolate brown leather jacket, Abhishek is in a light brown jacket in this picture.
The two went for an Indian formal attire for one of the most important days in an Indian citizen's life: Voting day! The two look super smart and chic and ready to be a responsible citizen in a stylish way.
Traditional attires always makes us desis glow. When in their ethnic wear, Aishwarya and Abhishek look absolutely regal and ethereal. The picture looks straight out of the 1800's era, with the king and queen smiling royally in the picture.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app