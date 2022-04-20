Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding Anniversary: 5 PICS that are proof of their impeccable style

1 / 6

Abhishek and Aishwarya's fashion sense

It is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding anniversary. Abhishek and Aishwarya are among the most popular celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo tied the knot in the year 2007 and have been together since then. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The cute trio always gives us family goals. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya are the pillars in each other’s lives. They never shy away from speaking for the other and praising their better halves. Moreover, you’d always find the duo posting adorable pictures on their social media. Once, in an interview, Abhishek shared how he fell in love with Aishwarya. He said that they had been friends for a very long time and Aishwarya was one of the first co-stars he had ever worked with.“Our first movie together was called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was technically the second film I started shooting, as soon as I finished Refugee,” he said. Abhishek added that Aishwarya has always been a dear friend and they had worked in so many films. The couple is also quite fashionable. They often give young and old couples both a lot of fashion inspirations.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Instagram