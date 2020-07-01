Abhishek Bachchan: When Breathe Into The Shadows actor posed adorably with his ladylove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

1 / 8

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose adorably in these throwback pics

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows', the trailer of the same released today. The actor also made headlines when he appreciated Kunal Kemmu for his movie Lootcase trailer, Abhishek shared "Most excited for this. It’s mine and dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy,” Abhishek wrote to Kunal on Twitter. Replying to his message, Kunal replied to Abhishek by tweeting “Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can’t wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull.. looking forward!” Abhishek along with Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt announced the release of their most awaited movies over the OTT platform. Abhishek who is a sports enthusiast was often spotted in the city before lockdown for his football practice sessions along with other actors from the industry. He was also spotted at dubbing studio for his work amidst lockdown. The actor and his wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's public appearances also make headlines every now and then. Back in April around 13 years ago, B-Town and almost the entire nation was just talking about the big fat Bachchan-Rai wedding. Well, it was the marriage of one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple finally tied the knot on the 20th of April 2007. The wedding was the most anticipated event for the entire B-town and was attended by many famous Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and businessmen as guests. The happy couple just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in April. Today we have these snaps of the couple posing adorably for cameras before an event. Check these throwback photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani