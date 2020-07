1 / 8

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan's pictures reveal their bond as siblings

Abhishek Bachchan's latest project Breathe: Into the Shadows marks his debut on the OTT platform. The second season has Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. The first season Breathe (2018) which featured R.Madhavan in the leading role and was critically acclaimed. It also featured Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni. Interestingly, when you will get to see this the credit scenes of the crime thriller which is just a few hours away from its grand premiere you will notice the actor has changed his name from Abhishek Bachchan to Abhishek A Bachchan in the series, the reason is still unknown. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek shared how did his family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan react to the trailer. The actor shared"Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it. I think I that when a member of your family is coming up with some work emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally, but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it." There is no doubt how the Bachchans keep giving fans family goals every now and then. In fact. Abhishek's adorable video dancing at his daughter's birthday went viral all over the internet. The family was also seen paying tribute to the first line warriors as they were captured by the paparazzi on the rooftop of their Mumbai residence during Janta curfew. Talking about family, today we have these photos of Abhishek Bachchan with his elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda which will definitely win your heart. Check these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram