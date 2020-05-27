Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan's son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out

1 / 16

Check out these viral photos of AbRam Khan

AbRam turns 7 today and is one of India's most loved star kid, his birthday wishes have started flooding the internet already. In the first week of May, India's leading celebrities, musicians, performers, athletes, industrialists along with few global artists gathered to support COVID 19 Relief Work as part of the "I for India" fundraiser event, India's biggest fundraiser. The concert on Facebook was streamed live and had more than 85 + Indian and Global artists. One of the most heartwarming performances was that of Shah Rukh Khan and Abram Khan, the biggest star globally performed a song with his younger son. In the four-hour concert King Khan gave the finale performance where he played a specially composed song 'Sab Sahi ho Jayega.' Shah Rukh Khan created a dynasty from being an outsider in the industry to being one of the biggest star worldwide. He made his way up from acting for television in Fauji to become the film industry's best earning and most loved Khan. Many times the media have appreciated how humble he is in real life, and down to his roots. Shah Rukh Khan has made such an e distinctive mark for himself and its no surprise that now his kids are one of the most loved and popular kids of the nation. AbRam has been making headlines ever since SRK announced his arrival back in back in 2013. Today on his birthday we have some viral photos of the star kid.

Photo Credit : Instagram