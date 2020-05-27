Advertisement
Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan's son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out

Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan's son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out

AbRam Khan's popularity as a star kid is well known to all of us and today on his birthday we have some of his photos with his family which went viral. Check them out.
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these viral photos of AbRam Khan

    Check out these viral photos of AbRam Khan

    AbRam turns 7 today and is one of India's most loved star kid, his birthday wishes have started flooding the internet already. In the first week of May, India's leading celebrities, musicians, performers, athletes, industrialists along with few global artists gathered to support COVID 19 Relief Work as part of the "I for India" fundraiser event, India's biggest fundraiser. The concert on Facebook was streamed live and had more than 85 + Indian and Global artists. One of the most heartwarming performances was that of Shah Rukh Khan and Abram Khan, the biggest star globally performed a song with his younger son. In the four-hour concert King Khan gave the finale performance where he played a specially composed song 'Sab Sahi ho Jayega.' Shah Rukh Khan created a dynasty from being an outsider in the industry to being one of the biggest star worldwide. He made his way up from acting for television in Fauji to become the film industry's best earning and most loved Khan. Many times the media have appreciated how humble he is in real life, and down to his roots. Shah Rukh Khan has made such an e distinctive mark for himself and its no surprise that now his kids are one of the most loved and popular kids of the nation. AbRam has been making headlines ever since SRK announced his arrival back in back in 2013. Today on his birthday we have some viral photos of the star kid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    His selfie with SRK and Gauri

    His selfie with SRK and Gauri

    SRK has his selfie game on point with his wife and son

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    When Aryan shared a pic with his baby brother

    When Aryan shared a pic with his baby brother

    We can also call this the balancing act.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Visit to Golden Temple

    Visit to Golden Temple

    How adorable is this picture of SRK and AbRam.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Hanging out with the best

    Hanging out with the best

    How pure is this picture of Gauri with her son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    The good looking trio

    The good looking trio

    A lovely picture of the Khan siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    The annual Khan Diwali party

    The annual Khan Diwali party

    All twinned up with his family for the evening.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    When mommy played dress up

    When mommy played dress up

    What a fun and sporty mom! Gauri dressed up as the Mummy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Sailing with the finest

    Sailing with the finest

    Look at his cute smile in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    His innocent viral photo

    His innocent viral photo

    How innocent does he look in this picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Vacay feels with the best

    Vacay feels with the best

    We are falling for those dimples!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    The signature waves

    The signature waves

    Their appearances together from Mannat to waving their fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    His school event picture

    His school event picture

    How adorable is this picture of the father son duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    When Aryan and AbRam got indulged in story telling

    When Aryan and AbRam got indulged in story telling

    We absolutely love the excited face of AbRam Khan in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    The most handsome lads

    The most handsome lads

    Seems to have their style on check just like their father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    With his elder sister

    With his elder sister

    We love the calmness all over his face in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

