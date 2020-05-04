Advertisement
Abram Khan: 10 Times Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son broke the internet with his cuteness, Check photos

Abram Khan: 10 Times Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son broke the internet with his cuteness, Check photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Abram Khan's stellar performance on Sunday managed to win the hearts of millions all across the country. Today have a look at the number of times the Starkid broke the internet with his cuteness.
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: May 4, 2020 12:43 pm
  • 1 / 11
    10 Times Abram Khan bowled us over with his cuteness

    10 Times Abram Khan bowled us over with his cuteness

    India's leading actors, artists, singers, athletes, and industrialists gathered on Sunday, May 3, 2020, to support Covid Relief Work as part of the fundraiser concert "I for India," India's biggest fundraiser concert. The concert was streamed live on Facebook and had more than 85 + Indian and Global artists. One of the most heartwarming performances was by the biggest star globally Shah Rukh Khan and his son Abram Khan. King Khan gave the final performance in the four-hour-long concert where he performed a special song 'Sab Sahi ho Jayega.' During his performance, his little son AbRam also made an appearance. The actor even posted on Twitter about his performance quoting"Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah& @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks, Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab Bhai, lockdown mein Mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. Abram is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega." Shah Rukh Khan has created a dynasty from being an outsider in the industry to being one of the three major Khans. He worked his way up from acting in Fauji for television to being the highest-paid and most loved Khan of the film industry. Many times media has appreciated how humble and down to his roots, he is in real life as well. Shah Rukh Khan has made a prominent mark for himself to such an extent that his name is itself a brand now. As children of the biggest star in the world, Aryan and Suhana Khan manage to make headlines with their social media every now and now little brother AbRam Khan is also an internet sensation given his adorable looks and cute pictures. His photos with his siblings and father win over our hearts. Today we have these amazing photos of the starkid which broke the internet. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Their performance together

    Their performance together

    A cute little Abram made a special appearance with Papa SRK and there couldn't be a better surprise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Recreating a classic moment

    Recreating a classic moment

    When SRK and Abram recreated an iconic pose from his movies while they were on a vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    When SRK and Abram appeared in IPL together

    When SRK and Abram appeared in IPL together

    SRK and his son's photos from the cricket league never fail to impress their fans.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 5 / 11
    School date with Papa

    School date with Papa

    When SRK posed with Abram after their school date.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    When the Khan siblings got clicked together

    When the Khan siblings got clicked together

    This frame cannot be grander with these three siblings in it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Annual appearances with Abba on Eid and SRK's birthday

    Annual appearances with Abba on Eid and SRK's birthday

    As the crowd gathers up for the superstar, he makes it a point to carry his young one in his arms every single year to wave his fans.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    His adorable Annual day performance

    His adorable Annual day performance

    The video stormed the internet and we saw the performer in little Abram Khan.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    His picture with elder sister Suhana

    His picture with elder sister Suhana

    Isn't he just adorable? Look at the two of them

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Making uber cool appearances with elder brother

    Making uber cool appearances with elder brother

    We absolutely love the Khan brothers!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    His appearance at his father's interview

    His appearance at his father's interview

    When SRK and Abram tried a new trick with thumb during his interview and our hearts went AWW.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

