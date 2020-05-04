Abram Khan: 10 Times Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son broke the internet with his cuteness, Check photos

1 / 11

10 Times Abram Khan bowled us over with his cuteness

India's leading actors, artists, singers, athletes, and industrialists gathered on Sunday, May 3, 2020, to support Covid Relief Work as part of the fundraiser concert "I for India," India's biggest fundraiser concert. The concert was streamed live on Facebook and had more than 85 + Indian and Global artists. One of the most heartwarming performances was by the biggest star globally Shah Rukh Khan and his son Abram Khan. King Khan gave the final performance in the four-hour-long concert where he performed a special song 'Sab Sahi ho Jayega.' During his performance, his little son AbRam also made an appearance. The actor even posted on Twitter about his performance quoting"Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah& @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks, Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab Bhai, lockdown mein Mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. Abram is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega." Shah Rukh Khan has created a dynasty from being an outsider in the industry to being one of the three major Khans. He worked his way up from acting in Fauji for television to being the highest-paid and most loved Khan of the film industry. Many times media has appreciated how humble and down to his roots, he is in real life as well. Shah Rukh Khan has made a prominent mark for himself to such an extent that his name is itself a brand now. As children of the biggest star in the world, Aryan and Suhana Khan manage to make headlines with their social media every now and now little brother AbRam Khan is also an internet sensation given his adorable looks and cute pictures. His photos with his siblings and father win over our hearts. Today we have these amazing photos of the starkid which broke the internet. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram