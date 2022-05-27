Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: 10 cutest PICS of Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son

Happy birthday baby AbRam Khan! The adorable star kid turns 9 today. Among the cutest star kids, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam always manages to steal the limelight with his cute antics. SRK and Gauri are doting parents to three children. While son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are setting out on their own journey's into the film world, their youngest AbRam is just a baby and the most pampered one at home. Be it his father Shah Rukh, mommy Gauri or sister Suhana, every member of the family just loves to shower baby Khan with love and often post adorable pictures with him. SRK absolutely loves to share cute photos of AbRam and always keeps his fans with what is upto. Though AbRam is hardly spotted by the paps, whenever he is, he makes the headlines. In the past nine years, we have been treated with some super cute pictures of the nine-year old. Every time we look at them, we go ‘aww’. So are you ready to fall in love with this adorable munchkin?
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam are very close and the three always have a lot of fun together. Suhana often shares cute pictures with both her brothers.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram
The Khans love taekwondo as a sport. From Shah Rukh to Aryan to AbRam, all of the Khans' are taekwondo star. Shah Rukh proudly shared this picture a while back, saying AbRam is keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh.
Baby AbRam shares a very unique bond with his big brother Aryan and they love to spend time together.
Shah Rukh Khan proudly calls AbRam 'mini' him. The younger Khan loves to imitate his father's antic and follow him. Shah Rukh really loves that his son takes after him!
The star siblings often make headlines. Good looks run in their genes and wherever they are clicked together, they turn heads.
AbRam is a busy boy who is engaged in a lot of hobbies. AbRam boxes, practices taekwondo and indulges in many more activities. Hmm, a future star in making!
Photo Credit : Gauri Khan Instagram
AbRam's cute and adorable looks are just too much to handle! The baby boy's squishy cheeks make us go 'aww'. I mean, look at the sweet eyes!
Shah Rukh and Gauri follow both Hinduism and Islam in their house. In this picture, the boys were at Sri Darbar Sahib praying to the almighty.
Every year on Eid, fans of Shah Rukh assemble in front of his house to wish him and SRK always comes to greet them. In this picture, baby Khan - AbRam too accompanied him.
The adorbale munchkin often gives us a good laugh with his cute antics. His father SRK loves to document these priceless moments.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app