Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: 10 cutest PICS of Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan

Happy birthday baby AbRam Khan! The adorable star kid turns 9 today. Among the cutest star kids, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam always manages to steal the limelight with his cute antics. SRK and Gauri are doting parents to three children. While son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are setting out on their own journey's into the film world, their youngest AbRam is just a baby and the most pampered one at home. Be it his father Shah Rukh, mommy Gauri or sister Suhana, every member of the family just loves to shower baby Khan with love and often post adorable pictures with him. SRK absolutely loves to share cute photos of AbRam and always keeps his fans with what is upto. Though AbRam is hardly spotted by the paps, whenever he is, he makes the headlines. In the past nine years, we have been treated with some super cute pictures of the nine-year old. Every time we look at them, we go ‘aww’. So are you ready to fall in love with this adorable munchkin?

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram