Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Adaa Khan is a travel junkie and THESE vacay photos will leave you mesmerised
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is currently creating a buzz on the internet. Naagin fame Adaa Khan is a part of the show. If you follow her on social media, then you'd know that she's an adventure junkie. Check out her vacay photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: February 19, 2020 11:57 am
Adaa Khan's travel photos
After four months of Bigg Boss 13, it's now time for another reality show i.e. Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Bollywood's ace director Rohit Shetty. The contestants of KKK Season 10 include Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, Balraj Syal, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh Yelande and Adaa Khan. Speaking of Adaa Khan, she is a popular TV actress. She is known for her roles in shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan, Piya Basanti Re, Naagin, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The stunning beauty enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her Instagram posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. Right from bikini snaps to mesmerizing vacay photos, Adaa keeps her fans updated all the time. If you follow her on social media, then you'd know that she's an adventure junkie. As we look forward to watching her in Khatron Ke Khiladi, let's take a look at her stunning travel photos.
Sunkissed
We are absolutely in love with this snap of the actress!
Travelholic
Adaa is a travel freak.
Picture perfect
"Let your soul shine," captioned Khan.
Finding inner peace
This one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress.
Exploring Kerala's beauty
Adaa's adventure diaries is all about having fun.
Living her best life
The actress captioned this snap as, "Smell the sea and feel the sky...Let your soul fly."
Nature lover
"Go where you feel most alive," captioned Adaa.
