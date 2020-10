1 / 7

Interesting things to know about Adarsh Gourav

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of 'The White Tiger' and fans cannot stop talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's remarkable performance in it. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book. The first trailer received a positive response from the audience. For the uninitiated, PeeCee and Rajkummar play a rich couple from Delhi who hire Balram (played by Adarsh) as their driver. PeeCee and Rajkummar won hearts with their amazing chemistry. Also, fans just can't stop praising Adarsh Gourav's excellent acting as a driver. He managed to grab all the attention. Because of his impressive act, many are looking forward to the film. Sharing the trailer on social media, Adarsh wrote, "WHITE TIGER. I still can't believe that I got the opportunity to embody a character as fascinating and complex as Balram Halwai. The central part in a Man booker prize winner book is something that I could only dream of! As best put by Ramin over a phone call last night, "Enjoy it! The fear and the excitement. You might never feel like this again." The White Tiger will officially release on Netflix on January 22, 2021. As we eagerly look forward to the film, here are few things you may not know about the actor who won hearts.

Photo Credit : Youtube