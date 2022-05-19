5 times Aditi Rao Hydari served cues on how to dress up for weddings

    Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the film industry. Aditi Rao Hydari acts in all the major film industries of India, namely Bollywood (Hindi,) Tollywood (Telugu,) Kollywood (Tamil) and Mollywood (Malayalam.) The pan-Indian actress has entertained audiences with her performances in Antariksham 9000 KMPH, Cheliya, Sammohanam, V, Maha Samudram and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media, where she regularly updates her fans with daily life events. Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful and elegant-looking actresses in the film industry. She has very poised fashion choices, which are very royal, classy and eye-grabbing. Especially her choice for ethnic looks that something we should take cues from. From sarees to lehengas, she has got a royal touch to every ethnic outfit that is perfect for every festive wedding. Take a look here:

    Aditi Rao Hydari gives perfect on how to ace retro look in black saree, red bindi, and short hair made into soft curls. The look is perfect for Sangeet night.

    Aditi Rao Hydari looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in an off-shoulder shimmery bodycon gown with simple accessories and a sleek hairstyle. The glam look was completed with red lipstick and is perfect for a cocktail party.

    Aditi looks stunning decked up in traditional red silk saree, and golden jewellery. All the cues you need for the wedding day.

    Aditi dolled up in a golden lehenga and looked regal as ever. She gives notes on how to stand out amid a crowd with this stylish look, which is steal-worthy for the reception.

