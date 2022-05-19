5 times Aditi Rao Hydari served cues on how to dress up for weddings

1 / 5

Stunning looks for wedding festivities

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the film industry. Aditi Rao Hydari acts in all the major film industries of India, namely Bollywood (Hindi,) Tollywood (Telugu,) Kollywood (Tamil) and Mollywood (Malayalam.) The pan-Indian actress has entertained audiences with her performances in Antariksham 9000 KMPH, Cheliya, Sammohanam, V, Maha Samudram and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media, where she regularly updates her fans with daily life events. Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful and elegant-looking actresses in the film industry. She has very poised fashion choices, which are very royal, classy and eye-grabbing. Especially her choice for ethnic looks that something we should take cues from. From sarees to lehengas, she has got a royal touch to every ethnic outfit that is perfect for every festive wedding. Take a look here:

Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram