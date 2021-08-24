5 Times Aditi Rao Hydari showed how printed tees are the new trendiest thing

1 / 5

Talking through my tee

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the film industry. She acts in all the major film industries of India, namely Bollywood (Hindi,) Tollywood (Telugu,) Kollywood (Tamil) and Mollywood (Malayalam). She made her debut with Prajapathi, a Malayalam movie that had Mammootty as the lead, and went to act in many successful movies Cheliya, Sammohanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, V, and many others. She picks her movies regardless of audience and aces her characters, which is why the actress is appreciated by the audience. Apart from films, Aditi also is very fashionable and never misses to flaunt her style. However, when tried to look closely into Aditi's closet, we have realised that she loves printed and typographical tees. The actress loves this tshirt and often uses them to maximum her voice through them. For example, on women's day, she wore a tee that says RIP Patriarchy to wish. Aditi has tons of printed and typography tees and sweatshirts, which are goals as they are the new trending fashion thing. Take a look below to see more of it.

Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram