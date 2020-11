1 / 8

Aditi Rao Hydari's sunkissed snaps

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi. She was later seen in the Tamil film Sringaram. The actress rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's film Yeh Saali Zindagi. She has been a part of other films like Rockstar, Kaatru Veliyidai, Sammohanam, Murder 3, Padmaavat, Wazir and more. Last month, she created a huge buzz after she stepped out of the upcoming film, Tughlaq Durbar starring Vijay Sethupathi. She was replaced by Raashi Khanna. Taking to her Instagram story, Aditi Rao Hydari wished the team of Tughlaq Durbar good luck. She also added, "Raashi Khanna over to you! All the very best and I hope you enjoy making this film!" The actress will be seen opposite John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in an upcoming film. She will also be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari in The Girl On The Train. On the personal side, Aditi is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. Here are some of her sunkissed pictures that will leave you mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram