Aditi Rao Hydari looks flawless sans makeup and her photos will leave you green with envy

Aditi Rao Hydari looks flawless sans makeup and her photos will leave you green with envy

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most popular actors of the entertainment industry. Here are a few no makeup photos shared by the actress that will instantly make you fall in love with her.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 05:49 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Aditi Rao Hydari's zero makeup looks

    Aditi Rao Hydari's zero makeup looks

    Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most popular actors of the entertainment industry. The stunning actress made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi and later starred in a Tamil film Sringaram. However, she rose to fame after her performance in Yeh Saali Zindagi. The actress has starred in several successful films like Kaatru Veliyidai, Rockstar, Wazir, Padmaavat and more. Up next, she will be starring opposite John Abraham. They have already started shooting for Kaashvie Nair's yet untitled film that also feature Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Aditi plays John Abraham's love interest in the same. The first look of the actress from the upcoming film was released a few days ago and it received a lot of love. Fans are beyond excited for her upcoming project. On the personal front, Aditi is an active social media user and enjoys a great popularity. Being an active social media user, she shares her mesmerising photos and more. She often shares her pictures sans makeup and one can't help but notice how flawless her skin is. Many fans shower her with compliments for sharing her zero makeup looks on Instagram. In an interview with Femina, when asked about the first thing she does when she wakes up, Aditi had said, "I do something called oil pulling. I try to drink a litre of water and I splash my face with cold water and I don't use soap." Talking about her nighttime skincare regime, she said, "If I'm shooting or whatever and if I have some makeup on and I genuinely don't use much, I take it all of and I don't scrub my face very hard." Speaking of that, here are a few no makeup photos shared by the actress that will instantly make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    The actress shows how to pout and wink at the same time and look good in a selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    This pic will make you say, 'Happy girls are the prettiest'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Mumma's girl

    Mumma's girl

    She got good looks from her mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Pretty

    Pretty

    The actress had earlier revealed that she likes to keep it as natural as possible. She uses natural products as well. Most importantly, she avoids using heavy makeup on face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    The actress looks beyond cute in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    In an interview with Vogue, Aditi revealed, "I prefer washing my face with a soap-free face wash or chickpea powder with milk on days my skin feels dry and nourishing yoghurt on days it's oily."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    This pic will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Beauty Queens

    Beauty Queens

    The actress shares a great camaraderie with Diana Penty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Post workout glow

    Post workout glow

    The actress' post workout selfie will leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

