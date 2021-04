1 / 9

Aditi Rao Hydari’s photos photos flaunting her natural beauty

Aditi Rao Hydari is a popular Bollywood and South actor. She made her acting debut with the Tamil movie, Sringaram in 2007 but rose to fame with Sudhir Mishra’s romantic thriller, Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011 with her performance for which she was even acknowledged with the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actor Female category. The actor then went ahead to appear in many movies like Rockstar (2011), Murder 3 (2013), Boss (2013), Wazir (2016) among others. In Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari was cast to play the lead character of doctor Leela Abraham. Aditi received a lot of appreciation for her on-screen performance in movies like Psycho (2020), Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020). Aditi Rao Hydari has been making the headlines recently for her releases on the OTT platform like The Girl on the Train (2021) and Ajeeb Daastaans (2020). Fans are now awiting the release of her upcoming South drama, Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram that are both expected to have a theatrical release in 2021. Despite having been in the industry for over a decade, the actor believes in simplicity and opts for a subtle look in real-life. Here are Aditi Rao Hydari’s pictures in subtle makeup, flaunting her natural beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram