Aditi Rao Hydari: Selfies of the actress prove being breathtakingly beautiful is her flex

A look at Aditi Rao Hydari's beautiful selfies

The first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari’s yet-to-be-titled movie has set the internet ablaze with the movie’s first look. The film is a cross border love story set up in the Independence era. The shooting for this Kaashvie Nair’s film has started and also features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film resumed shooting on August 24 at Mumbai’s Film City Studio as reported by Mumbai Mirror. The film also stars actors like Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Soni Razdan, and Kanwaljit Singh. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the younger version of Neena Gupta. Aditi plays the role of John’s love interest who is Arjun’s grandmother. John is also the producer of the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be shooting indoors for a week and then will reunite with the team for a brief outdoor shoot in October. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has reportedly joined the cast list of Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. While there’s no official confirmation on this yet. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani starrer V are all set to get a direct release on OTT platform on 5th September. Aditi has many films in her kitty including Hey Sinamika directed by choreographer Brinda and Tughlaq Durbar directed by Delhi Prasad Dheenadayal. Additionally, Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train which will be a Bollywood remake along with Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. The film Hey Sinamika has Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as yet another female lead for the film. While Tughlaq Durbar will have Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Making your day brighter and better, we bring you selfies of the enchantress Aditi Rao Hyadari that shall leave you awe-struck. Have a look!

Photo Credit : Instagram