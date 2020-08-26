Advertisement
Aditi Rao Hydari: Selfies of the actress prove being breathtakingly beautiful is her flex

Aditi Rao Hydari: Selfies of the actress prove being breathtakingly beautiful is her flex

Aditi Rao Hydari revealed the first look today from her cross-border love story. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Rakul Preet. On this note, we bring you actress' enthralling selfies.
    The first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari’s yet-to-be-titled movie has set the internet ablaze with the movie’s first look. The film is a cross border love story set up in the Independence era. The shooting for this Kaashvie Nair’s film has started and also features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film resumed shooting on August 24 at Mumbai’s Film City Studio as reported by Mumbai Mirror. The film also stars actors like Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Soni Razdan, and Kanwaljit Singh. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the younger version of Neena Gupta. Aditi plays the role of John’s love interest who is Arjun’s grandmother. John is also the producer of the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be shooting indoors for a week and then will reunite with the team for a brief outdoor shoot in October. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has reportedly joined the cast list of Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. While there’s no official confirmation on this yet. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani starrer V are all set to get a direct release on OTT platform on 5th September. Aditi has many films in her kitty including Hey Sinamika directed by choreographer Brinda and Tughlaq Durbar directed by Delhi Prasad Dheenadayal. Additionally, Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train which will be a Bollywood remake along with Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. The film Hey Sinamika has Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as yet another female lead for the film. While Tughlaq Durbar will have Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Making your day brighter and better, we bring you selfies of the enchantress Aditi Rao Hyadari that shall leave you awe-struck. Have a look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aditi Rao Hydari gets an additional glow to her otherwise bright face with her post-workout routine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aditi chose to let loose of her hair and go with a little black bindi for the look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The selfie amplifies the actress’ light eyes and specifically highlights her face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Opting for a minimalistic makeup for the selfie, the actress looks simply beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress pulls a no make up look like no one else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The stunner is all prepped up for winters in a warm sweatshirt and a woollen beany cap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The perfect ray of sunlight highlights her hair even more and makes the selfie a worthy one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She is the great-granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, who was the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad province.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress is also the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao, who headed the Wanaparthi royal family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

