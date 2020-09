1 / 8

Aditi Rao Hydari's snaps with children

Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani's movie V is receiving love nationwide. Aditi is portraying the role of Nani's love interest Saheba on screen and has been lauded with praises for her impeccable performance. Sharing the same with The Indian Express, the actress said"It feels great. It is very overwhelming. I was sure that people will love the film but the kind of love Saheba and her story has got is beyond what I expected. The role really touched me. I felt it was the emotional core of the film as everything happens because of Vishnu and Saheba’s love story." Aditi Rao Hydari has featured in some interesting projects this year. After the Tamil movie Psycho and Malayalam outing Sufiyum Sujatayum. Aditi Rao Hydari recently joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate the 1947 era for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. The filming of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross border romance took off after a 5-month standstill. Aditi Rao Hydari will play the role of John Abraham’s love interest and the younger version of Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother. The film resumed shooting on August 24 at Mumbai’s Film City Studio reported Mumbai Mirror. Aditi will portray the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character. John is also producing the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. The actress' chemistry with John in the poster left fans impatient to witness them on-screen. The actress' social media is just as interesting as the act.ress herself and today we have these pics of the South star with small kids which reveal how much she loves spending time around them

Photo Credit : Instagram