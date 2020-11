1 / 8

Aditi Rao Hydari's candid snaps are here to make you fall in love with her

Aditi Rao Hydari surely had a good 2020 with her hit movies. Her last film V was an OTT release which was loved widely by audiences. The film stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles. The gorgeous actress won the Tamil Best Actress Award 2017 for her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidayi. After her impressive performance, the stunner has been flooded with movie offers from the South Indian film industry. With a screen presence like no other, Aditi is a perfect fit for movies made on a grand scale. According to the latest reports, the actress is all set to join Sharwanand and Siddharth for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film titled Maha Samudram will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi. It has been revealed that Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film’s production company released an official statement regarding the same and stated that the beautiful actress is on board the film as the leading lady. Aditi Rao Hydari joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate 1947 era for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. The filming of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross border romance took off after a 5-month standstill. Aditi will portray the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character. Today we have these candid pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari which will win your heart.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani