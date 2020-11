1 / 7

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's co ord sets which raise the bar of style

Aditi Rao Hydari's style over the years has proved that she is the epitome of grace and style. The actress recently celebrated her birthday. Aditi Rao Hydari has attracted innumerable accolades on the strength of her acting prowess. The gorgeous actress won The Best Actress (Tamil) Award 2017 for her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidayi. With her impressive performance, the stunner has been flooded with brand and movie offers from the South Indian film industry. With a screen presence like none other, it seems Aditi is a perfect fit for movies made on a grand scale. According to the latets reports, the actress is all set to join Sharwanand and Siddharth for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film titled Maha Samudram, is directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Now, it has been revealed that actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film’s production company released an official statement regarding the same and stated that the telnetted and beautiful actress is on board the film as the leading lady. Aditi Rao Hydari recently joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate 1947 era for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. The filming of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross border romance took off after a 5-month standstill. Aditi will portray the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character. John is also producing the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. The actress' chemistry with John in the poster left fans impatient to witness them on-screen. Today take a look at these stylish co ord sets of the actress.

Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari's instagram