Interesting facts about Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari turns 42 today and as much as this fact is unbelievable to you even we are definitely sure she is aging like fine wine. The actress recently confirmed stepping out of the upcoming film, Tughlaq Durbar starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The actress wrote in her Instagram story that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film industry got affected just like the other industries, and many delays happened due to the lockdown that was imposed in the country. The actress Aditi Rao Hydari who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles wrote further that as an actor she feels its her responsibility to not keep anyone waiting, as the film schedules has to be re-accessed. Aditi Rao Hydari further mentioned that she was in touch with director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal and Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. The actress also wished the team of the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer all the best. Aditi Rao Hydari recently joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate 1947 era for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. The filming of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross border romance took off after a 5-month standstill. Aditi will portray the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character. John is also producing the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. The actress' chemistry with John in the poster left fans impatient to witness them on-screen. With regard to her South projects, the actress is reportedly joining the cast list of Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. While there’s no official confirmation on this yet, the news has already taken over the internet, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

Photo Credit : Instagram