PHOTOS: 5 lehengas of South actresses that are major bridesmaid outfits goals

1 / 5

Bridesmaid outfit goals

Wedding season is here and for Indians, it is nothing less than a festival. Weddings in India are like big fat festivals, which are celebrated for an entire week with different rituals. Weddings are happiness and at the same time a huge dilemma about what to dress and how to dress. If you have a wedding around the corner and are wondering what attire to wear for every function, then you are in the right place. Well, bridesmaids are as equal as brides so obviously, you have put your best foot forward in dressing. South celebrities seem to have cracked the code of looking like the perfect bridesmaid in subtle yet glamorous outfits. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram