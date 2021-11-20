PHOTOS: 5 lehengas of South actresses that are major bridesmaid outfits goals

Wedding season is here and for Indians, it is nothing less than a festival. Weddings in India are like big fat festivals, which are celebrated for an entire week with different rituals. Weddings are happiness and at the same time a huge dilemma about what to dress and how to dress. If you have a wedding around the corner and are wondering what attire to wear for every function, then you are in the right place.
Well, bridesmaids are as equal as brides so obviously, you have put your best foot forward in dressing. South celebrities seem to have cracked the code of looking like the perfect bridesmaid in subtle yet glamorous outfits. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
It's a wedding and no glitter? Not possible. If you want to stand out among the crowd, then this sequin cream lehenga of Malavika Mohanan does that well. The full hands' blouse with a deep cut will keep warm and super sexy for the winter wedding.
Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Pastels have become a new trend in the fashion world. This pastel lehenga of Kajal Aggarwal which has floral thread work all over with sleeves blouse and matching dupatta is all things fashionable. She also kept her accessories minimal so it sets well with the look.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Tie-dye is another most happening thing in terms of fashion. Why not just stick it to western then, Kriti Shetty shows how to ace the tie-dye in lehenga as well. Take cues.
Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram
Red is classic for weddings and shall remain so. Wanna look stunning, then what better than a bright red lehenga right? With statement jewellery, you are all set to rock.
Photo Credit : Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram