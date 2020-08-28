Advertisement
Want glowing skin like Aditi Rao Hydari? Here are her skincare secrets that you can follow

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful looking actresses of the industry. Who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Here's how you can get flawless skin like the actress.
  • 1 / 7
    Aditi Rao Hydari's beauty secrets REVEALED

    Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful looking actresses of the industry. She made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi and later starred in a Tamil film Sringaram. The actress rose to fame after her performance in Yeh Saali Zindagi. She has starred in several successful films like Rockstar, Wazir, Padmaavat and more. The actress alongside John Abraham has started shooting for Kaashvie Nair's yet untitled film that also feature Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress plays John Abraham's love interest in the same. The first look of the actress from the film received a lot of love from her fans. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming film. Earlier, Aditi shared that the role is special for her because it is a love story that spans generations. She said, "John and I play a couple in 1946-47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun's character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today so I was quick to come on board." On the personal front, Adity enjoys a great fan following and is an active social media user. She often shares her beautiful pictures leaving fans mesmerised. As revealed by the actress, she takes good care of her skin. And well, who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Speaking of that, here's how you can get flawless skin like the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Morning routine

    In an interview with Femina, when asked about the first thing she does when she wakes up, she said, "I do something called oil pulling. I try to drink a litre of water and I splash my face with cold water and I don't use soap."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Keeps it natural

    The actress likes to keep it as natural as possible. She uses natural products and avoids using too much makeup on face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    How she deals with dry and oily skin

    In an interview with Vogue, Aditi revealed, "I prefer washing my face with a soap-free face wash or chickpea powder with milk on days my skin feels dry and nourishing yoghurt on days it's oily."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Swears by coconut oil and aloe vera

    Aditi also revealed that she swears by coconut oil and aloe vera for dryness as well as rashes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Sunscreen is a must

    Whenever she is shooting in the sun, Aditi makes sure to use sunscreen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Nighttime skincare regime

    In an interview with Femina, Aditi revealed that her nighttime skincare regime is simple. "If I'm shooting or whatever and if I have some makeup on and I genuinely don't use much, I take it all of and I don't scrub my face very hard." She further mentioned that she removes makeup gently and at times uses coconut oil or basically water and no soap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

