When Aditi Rao Hydari stole hearts with her graceful ramp walk

Aditi Rao Hydari recently joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate 1947 era for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. The filming of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross border romance took off after a 5-month standstill. Aditi Rao Hydari will play the role of John Abraham’s love interest and the younger version of Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother. The film resumed shooting on August 24 at Mumbai’s Film City Studio reported Mumbai Mirror. Aditi will portray the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character. John is also producing the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. The actress' chemistry with John in the poster left fans impatient to witness them on-screen. With regard to her South projects, the actress is reportedly joining the cast list of Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. While there’s no official confirmation on this yet, the news has already taken over the internet, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. Directed by Taxiwala fame Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy’s makers are expected to make the news official soon. The film will have three female leads and so far, the makers have announced that Sai Pallavi is one of the leads. Today we have these stunning snaps of Aditi as she walked down the ramp in a golden ensemble.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani