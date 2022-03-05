5 Photos of new parents Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal that are all about love

1 / 6

Adorable pictures of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

After tying the knot on December 1, 2020, the couple has been enjoying marital bliss. However, the lovebirds have taken a step forward in their relationship as they entered parenthood. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are now dad and mom. The singer shared the good news on social media with a picture from their wedding album. They welcomed a baby girl on February 24 in Mumbai. On that note, here's a look at adorable pictures of new parents Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal that are all things love.

Photo Credit : Aditya Narayan Instagram