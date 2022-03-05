5 Photos of new parents Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal that are all about love

After tying the knot on December 1, 2020, the couple has been enjoying marital bliss. However, the lovebirds have taken a step forward in their relationship as they entered parenthood. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are now dad and mom. The singer shared the good news on social media with a picture from their wedding album. They welcomed a baby girl on February 24 in Mumbai. On that note, here's a look at adorable pictures of new parents Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal that are all things love.
Photo Credit : Aditya Narayan Instagram
The couple announced recently that their daughter was born on January 24, 2022. The two twinned in white and looked adorable as they posed for the camera.
The couple shared another cute picture from their maternity shoot where the mom-to-be Shweta can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a black monokini paired with a shrug.
In January, Aditya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his followers. He shared this happy picture of two in which the actress' baby bump is visible.
Aditya and Shweta truly look like a match made in heaven as they strike a mushy pose in Maldives.
The actor recently shared this picture from his wedding album to announce the birth of their baby girl. On his big day, he donned a cream sherwani, while Shweta complimented him in a pastel lehenga.
Photo Credit : House On The Clouds/Aditya Narayan Instagram