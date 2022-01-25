5 Times Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal gave couple goals

Aditya Narayan is famous for his singing skills as well as hosting. This multi-talented star is a widely known name in the television and Bollywood industry. The singer-actor is the son of the popular veteran singer Udit Narayan. He is married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The lovebirds got married in 2020 in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple. Here's a look at some of the special movements of their lives.
Aditya and Shweta are expecting their first baby. The two took to social media to share the special news with a picture from her maternity shoot in which she donned a crop top. The picture features Aditya Narayan sitting on a couch and hugging his ladylove Shweta.
The couple first met each other on the sets of the movie Shaapit in 2010, which was the debut film for Shweta as well. The two were friends for some time and then they fell for each other. They dated each other for over 10 years and finally tied the knot in 2020.
According to the reports, Aditya tried really hard to woo her ladylove several times. While it was love at first sight for him, it wasn't the same for Shweta. Finally, it was Aditya's mother Deepa who played the cupid for them.
Aditya once revealed that he requested Shweta Agarwal's parents to let him marry their daughter and said that he doesn't care how many people attend their wedding, where it takes place, just allow him to marry Shweta.
Aditya and Shweta were away from each other during the first lockdown and it led to a lot of unnecessary fights between them. He once shared that covid speed up the process of them getting married as the two couldn't live away from each other anymore.