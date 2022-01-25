5 Times Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal gave couple goals

1 / 6

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's happy moments

Aditya Narayan is famous for his singing skills as well as hosting. This multi-talented star is a widely known name in the television and Bollywood industry. The singer-actor is the son of the popular veteran singer Udit Narayan. He is married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The lovebirds got married in 2020 in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple. Here's a look at some of the special movements of their lives.

Photo Credit : Ravi Gupta/Aditya Narayan Instagram