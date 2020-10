1 / 6

Love story of Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan is making headlines with his recent announcement about his wedding plans with his Shaapit co star Shweta Agarwal. The actor revealed in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal that a lot have been shared and discussed about his personal life but he choose silence over these matters for the longest time now. "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December," he told ETimes.Earlier this year, there were speculations about his marriage with playback singer Neha Kakkar. Even their parents came on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to announce their grand wedding. Yes, the parents of the duo made a surprising announcement of their marriage and fixed the date of the same as February 14, 2020 aka Valentine's Day. And since then, everyone has been yearning to know if the couple is actually tying the knot but turns out that they were all just fake rumours. Today we have these facts you need to know about the love story of Aditya Narayan and soon to be his wife, Shweta Agarwal.

Photo Credit : Youtube