Aditya Roy Kapur's latest photos

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. The actor often creates buzz due to his upcoming projects. He made his debut with the film 'London Dream' but only rose to fame for his spectacular performance in Aashiqui 2. His chemistry with co-star Shraddha Kapoor won millions of hearts. Later on, Aditya went on to star in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Kalank, and Malang. The actor's performance and chemistry with Disha Patani in Malang created a huge buzz. Given their amazing chemistry, fans want the stars to collaborate again for a film. The actor was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. The film created buzz for various reasons. Up next, Aditya will be seen in Ludo. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and more. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. On the other hand, Aditya keeps making appearances in the city. He has been spotted post dance rehearsals multiple times. Also recently, the actor was spotted in the city. He looked cool in a casual outfit. Check out his latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani