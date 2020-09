1 / 9

Aditya Roy Kapur and Rajkummar Rao's latest pics

Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted this week prepping for the dance sequence for his next. Recently, the Malang star made headlines when reports about him and Tara Sutaria starring in a movie made headlines. Previously, Mohit Suri announced that his film Ek Villain 2 will have Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur pairing up on-screen for the first time ever along with Disha Patani and John Abraham, but Aditya opted out of the project and reportedly, Arjun Kapoor has is on-board. Tara has already shot for Tadap which also happens to be Ahan Shetty's debut film and is a remake of the South hit RX100. According to reports, Aditya has already started prepping for his next project, i.e. with Ahmed Khan. Recenly, Aditya was seen leaving a dance studio in a bright athleisure and waved at the paparazzi; the actor looked tired post his dance rehearsal. Also, Rajkummar Rao was also spotted in the city today. Donning a Moschino black t-shirt, the actor had his style on point with a white mask and matching white casual shoes. Take a look at these latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani