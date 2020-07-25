/
Aditya Roy Kapur nails the casual look as he is snapped outside a dubbing studio; See PHOTOS
After the ease in lockdown in Mumbai, the actor Aditya Roy Kapur has often been spotted for his dubbing session in casual wear. He was spotted exiting a dubbing studio in the city a while back. Take a look at the photos!
Have a look at Aditya Roy Kapur's brand new photos at a dubbing studio
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is among the most loved and appreciated actors of Bollywood. Undoubtedly, the star’s charm is contagious and his huge fan following on social media speaks for it. The actor is a bundle of not only versatile acting skills but also of good looks and great sense in fashion. The actor seamlessly fits into whatever he wears and still creates buzz for his effortless dapper looks. The actor known for his breakthrough role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2 has been unstoppable ever since. The 34-year-old has given stellar performances in one after the other films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi, Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jannu namely. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt, as well as in Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The actor will be back with his previous co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2. The actor will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo which is a stalwarts ensemble cast of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra for now. Lately, the actor has been spotted time after time at a dubbing studio. The Aashiqui 2 actor is always welcoming to the paparazzi as he poses calmly in a casual outfit. The shutterbugs snapped the actor in his casual yet stylish look. Check out!
Leaving the studio
The actor was clicked as he exited the dubbing studio.
Mask is the new accessory
With the ‘new normal’ he was clicked while following the necessary norms.
One for the camera
Aditya all calm and chilled poses for the cameras.
The first look
Earlier this month, the star cast of the film Ludo posted a first look that left the audience intrigued. Aditya captioned it as, "Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned".
Keep it casual
Spotted in a light slip-on shoe he is in all mood to be comfortable and keep it simple.
The wait is over
"It was supposed to hit screens in April this year, but the lockdown happened and the release got stalled again. But the film is completely ready and now, the makers are trying to put it out.", said Aditya.
About the big release
The film is a dark anthology comedy which was initially slated to release on April 24, 2020, but due to closure of cinema halls, it will now release on Netflix.
