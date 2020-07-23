PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it stylish as he gets spotted post dubbing session amid COVID 19

1 / 9

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur's latest photos at a dubbing studio

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most desirable and charming actors in the industry. From versatility, talent to good looks, he's got it all. The actor started his career with London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish before getting his breakthrough role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2. He has been unstoppable ever since as he acted in a lot of amazing films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jannu to name a few. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer ensembles Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt and Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The actor will be back with his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2 and the posters of the film have created a major buzz among the netizens. The actor will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo which is a huge multi-starrer ensemble. The film features actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others. The film is all set to be released on the OTT platform and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The actor has also been spotted a lot of times lately post his dubbing sessions as he waits patiently to pose for the shutterbugs. A couple of hours ago, the shutterbugs papped the actor at his stylish best. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani