PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it stylish as he gets spotted post dubbing session amid COVID 19
Aditya Roy Kapur has been spotted regularly post his dubbing sessions as the lockdown has started easing. He was spotted a couple of hours ago exiting a dubbing studio in the city. Take a look at the photos!
Written By
Ekta Varma
4127 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 23, 2020 02:56 pm
1 / 9
Check out Aditya Roy Kapur's latest photos at a dubbing studio
Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most desirable and charming actors in the industry. From versatility, talent to good looks, he's got it all. The actor started his career with London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish before getting his breakthrough role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2. He has been unstoppable ever since as he acted in a lot of amazing films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jannu to name a few. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer ensembles Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt and Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The actor will be back with his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2 and the posters of the film have created a major buzz among the netizens. The actor will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo which is a huge multi-starrer ensemble. The film features actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others. The film is all set to be released on the OTT platform and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The actor has also been spotted a lot of times lately post his dubbing sessions as he waits patiently to pose for the shutterbugs. A couple of hours ago, the shutterbugs papped the actor at his stylish best. Check out photos.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 9
Striking that perfect pose
Aditya Roy Kapur waited patiently and posed for the shutterbugs while he exited.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 9
Stylish as ever
He looked super stylish in a white tee with a pair of black denim. He teamed up his look with a blue jacket and a pair of sneakers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 9
Candid click
This is indeed a perfect candid click.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 9
The delay in the film
"It was supposed to hit screens in April this year, but the lockdown happened and the release got stalled again. But the film is completely ready and now, the makers are trying to put it out."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 9
The first look
Earlier this month, the star cast posted their first looks from the film that left the audience intrigued.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 9
Here's what they had to say
Sharing their official first looks, the actors captioned it as, "Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 9
The essentials
Mask is the most important part of our 'new normal' outfits and you cannot deny that.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 9
Excited for the release
The film is a dark anthology comedy which was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but due to closure of cinema halls, it will now release on Netflix as part of the 17 upcoming originals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani