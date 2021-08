1 / 3

PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur opts for cool casuals as he gets clicked with his dog

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the film Ludo. The film was praised by the audience and was directed by Anurag Basu. The actor had been featured in many other romantic dramas also and his performance has been praised by the fans. He makes a very rare appearance in public and today, he was spotted with his dog. He opted for a walk with his dog and also posed for the shutterbugs. He was looking very cool in the summer attire. He was seen wearing a white long T-shirt and black short pants. Aditya was wearing a mask and walking with his dog. As he saw shutterbugs, he waved at them. On the work front, the actor has been roped in to play the lead role in the Bollywood remake Tamil action thriller Thadam. He will be seen playing a double role. The movie is said to be based on true events and will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. The actor said he is very excited to be part of the film. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani