Aditya Roy Kapur spotted in town amid the ongoing COVID crises

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most desirable and charming actors in the industry. From versatility, talent to good looks, he's got it all. The actor started his career with London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish before getting his breakthrough role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2. He has been unstoppable ever since as he acted in a lot of amazing films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jannu to name a few. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer ensembles Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt and Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The actor will be back with his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2 and the posters of the film have created a major buzz among the netizens. In an interview, Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly revealed that Sadak 2 was a special experience. Not just for him, but also for Alia Bhatt since the latter’s father, Mahesh Bhatt returned to directing movies with Sadak 2. Aditya also said that Pooja Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter) is a part of the cast together with Sanjay Dutt. The actor reportedly said Sanjay Dutt is like a brother to him and hence, all this makes Sadak 2 a very special affair with a very “close-knit circle”. Aditya Roy Kapur further added that Sadak 2 has been a “beautiful experience” for him especially because of Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak 2 is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt while the music for the film is directed by Jeet Ganguly. It is said to be a sequel to the 1991-release Sadak. Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt were the leads in the original film which was also a romantic thriller. Sadak 2 is slated to release on the silver screen on July 10. Besides this, Aditya Roy Kapoor will also feature in Ludo later this year. The actor stepped out today in the city amid the ongoing COVID crises and he looked stylish as always. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani