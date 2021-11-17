5 drool worthy shirtless PICS of Aditya Roy Kapur that won't let you sleep

Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:00 AM IST   |  3.9K
   
    The Macho Man!

    We bet you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off this picture. Aditya Roy Kapur breaks all hotness records with his chiselled body and perfectly cut abs.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

    The chocolate boy look

    Aditya Roy Kapur looks nothing less than a Greek God himself in this picture. The black and white picture of the handsome young actor is enough to make you fall in love with him. The way he is posing with his hands on his forehead with a faint smile on his face looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

    The shirtless mirror selfie

    Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his perfectly carved body in this one and we bet his fans would be going gaga over his shirtless selfie.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

    The shirtless beach body

    What can be better than looking at Aditya Roy Kapur sitting shirtless on a yatch?

    Photo Credit : Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

    Sexy back!

    Looking at Aditya Roy Kapur from the front is definitely a visual treat for all his fans but even looking him walk away as he faces his back towards the camera is a great visual treat for the fans.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram