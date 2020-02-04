Home
Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang actor proves men can rule the style game effortlessly with THESE promotional looks

From colour coordination, boots to some fashionable knits Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur has transformed and we are loving the change in his style game.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: February 4, 2020 10:47 am
    Aditya Roy Kapur 's THESE promotional looks has stolen our hearts

    Aditya Roy Kapur has been the nation's crush ever since he was seen in Aashiqui 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Now, fans of the star have the same expectations from Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming movie Malang opposite Disha Patani and also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer of the same has left fans impatient for the movie as Disha and Aditya look sizzling. Malang's director Mohit Suri even revealed how Aditya worked hard and he underwent a major transformation for his role in the movie in an interview. The results are absolutely stealing our hearts and it's quite evident how the actor has really invested himself in the movie. We are loving the new Aditya and one more thing that has caught our attention is his changed style, which is quite evident in his promotional looks. From sophisticated jackets to green cargo pants, the actor is painting the town red with his promotional outfits. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Who said a guy can't pull off pink?

    Aditya sports a baby pink coloured polo teeshirt which he had paired with denims and white slippers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Slaying it in grey

    The actor opts for a grey quarter sleeved sweatshirt with black jeans and sneakers.  And manages to steal our hearts as always.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

    Gentleman vibes making it an unmissable view

    Clear favourite! Aditya opts for a trick here. Makes basics tricky as he sports a navy blue shirt, black jeans along with boots and shades complete the look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ruling the game of basics

    Aditya in grey graphic shirt along with black jeans and black sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

    When your hearts go Malang with his looks

    We are loving the colour combination here. From the burgundy knit to the bomber jacket and the boots and shades are just making this look perfect.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

