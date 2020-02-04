Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang actor proves men can rule the style game effortlessly with THESE promotional looks

1 / 6

Aditya Roy Kapur 's THESE promotional looks has stolen our hearts

Aditya Roy Kapur has been the nation's crush ever since he was seen in Aashiqui 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Now, fans of the star have the same expectations from Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming movie Malang opposite Disha Patani and also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer of the same has left fans impatient for the movie as Disha and Aditya look sizzling. Malang's director Mohit Suri even revealed how Aditya worked hard and he underwent a major transformation for his role in the movie in an interview. The results are absolutely stealing our hearts and it's quite evident how the actor has really invested himself in the movie. We are loving the new Aditya and one more thing that has caught our attention is his changed style, which is quite evident in his promotional looks. From sophisticated jackets to green cargo pants, the actor is painting the town red with his promotional outfits. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani