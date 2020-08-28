Advertisement
Aditya Roy Kapur: Sadak 2 actor is obsessed with THIS accessory; See THROWBACK photos to know more

Aditya Roy Kapur's movie Sadak 2 will be finally out today and we have just found out what the actor loves adding to his off duty looks. See PHOTOS.
6894 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Sorry Girls! But Aditya Roy Kapur is currently obsessed with THIS

    Sorry Girls! But Aditya Roy Kapur is currently obsessed with THIS

    Aditya Roy Kapur had a great start to 2020 with hos blockbuster Malang opposite Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actor's movie Sadak 2 is releasing today on Disney Plus Hotstar. His movie Sadak 2 is a franchise to 1991 superhit romantic drama Sadak featuring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Just like the first movie, the franchise too is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The trailer of the movie showcased Alia Bhatt, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt on a road trip in search of truth. Sadak 2 was shot in several locations in the South and in Ooty. On signing the film, Aditya said to PTI, "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him. I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching" Aditya who is known to be the nation's crush ever since his sleeper hit Aashiqui 2 breaks the internet every time he would give fans an insight into his life with his limited but quirky social media pictures. Today we have found his love for this accessory which he loves donning with his fuss freestyle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    When you see it

    When you see it

    One definitely cannot miss his cute grin here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Look at that smile

    Look at that smile

    How we miss seeing this face.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    A cute throwback

    A cute throwback

    Melting hearts with his smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Any guesses?

    Any guesses?

    By now, we are sure you know what we are talking about.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    His cool style

    His cool style

    The actor loves his share of cool and simple style whenever he steps out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Go to casual look

    Go to casual look

    A fan of a comfortable style the actor loves his tee shirt and denim wear .

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    A fan of beanie caps too

    A fan of beanie caps too

    Sporting a sizzling all black look the actor appears at the airport with a beanie bag.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    A cute candid

    A cute candid

    The actor gets clicked candidly and we are still trying to figure out how he looks so good in everything.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

