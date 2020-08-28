Aditya Roy Kapur: Sadak 2 actor is obsessed with THIS accessory; See THROWBACK photos to know more

1 / 9

Sorry Girls! But Aditya Roy Kapur is currently obsessed with THIS

Aditya Roy Kapur had a great start to 2020 with hos blockbuster Malang opposite Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actor's movie Sadak 2 is releasing today on Disney Plus Hotstar. His movie Sadak 2 is a franchise to 1991 superhit romantic drama Sadak featuring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Just like the first movie, the franchise too is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The trailer of the movie showcased Alia Bhatt, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt on a road trip in search of truth. Sadak 2 was shot in several locations in the South and in Ooty. On signing the film, Aditya said to PTI, "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him. I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching" Aditya who is known to be the nation's crush ever since his sleeper hit Aashiqui 2 breaks the internet every time he would give fans an insight into his life with his limited but quirky social media pictures. Today we have found his love for this accessory which he loves donning with his fuss freestyle.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani