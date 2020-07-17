Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Aditya Roy Kapur
/
Aditya Roy Kapur to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Bollywood actors who lifted other actors; See THROWBACK Photos

Aditya Roy Kapur to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Bollywood actors who lifted other actors; See THROWBACK Photos

Check out these photos of Bollywood actors lifting their co stars at various occasions. From Aditya Roy Kapur to Siddhant Chaturvedi, these fun pics will reveal their fun equation with their co stars.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Actors who lifted their co stars

    Actors who lifted their co stars

    Aditya Roy Kapur surely had a successful entry into 2020 with his movie Malang. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood onscreen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. As soon as the first look of the movie was out people were crushing over the two actors and their sizzling chemistry. Post the trailer, the actors couldn't wait to witness the two in their movie given their chemistry in the trailer. Disha is the country's sweetheart and Aditya is the country's heartthrob and their on-screen charisma is one of the reasons why Malang was a massive hit. The actor was roped in for Mohit Suri's sequel to his 2014 hit movie Ek Villian. The original film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapur. The sequel has Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. There are reports which suggest that Aditya has apparently walked out of the project due to creative differences with the director of the film, Mohit Suri. Mohit and Aditya are like brothers to each other so they reportedly decided to part ways with this movie. Aditya will be next seen in Sadak 2 and Ludo both these movies are set to release on the OTT platform due to the safety norms of COVID 19. Aditya Roy Kapur has been the nation's crush ever since he revealed his lover boy's image with Aashiqui 2 where he starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the year 2013. We have these throwback photos of the actor with his costars while promoting his movie when he lifted them and their chemistry was surely ten on ten. Not just Aditya, take a look at other actors who did the same with their costars and created a buzz.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 2 / 7
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor lifted Deepika during Tamasha promotions and we love whenever these two co star in a movie.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Ashutosh Rana

    Ashutosh Rana

    How sweet is this picture of the two co stars of Simmba/

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in their jolly self as they promote their movie.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan poses with his Coolie No 1 co star Sara Ali Khan and we can't wait to watch their movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur skillfully lifts Katrina Kaif as they promoted their movie Fitoor.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 7
    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    A bond like no one other both on and off screen, these two won hearts with Gully boy and we would love to watch them again on screen.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement