Aditya Roy Kapur to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Bollywood actors who lifted other actors; See THROWBACK Photos

Actors who lifted their co stars

Aditya Roy Kapur surely had a successful entry into 2020 with his movie Malang. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood onscreen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. As soon as the first look of the movie was out people were crushing over the two actors and their sizzling chemistry. Post the trailer, the actors couldn't wait to witness the two in their movie given their chemistry in the trailer. Disha is the country's sweetheart and Aditya is the country's heartthrob and their on-screen charisma is one of the reasons why Malang was a massive hit. The actor was roped in for Mohit Suri's sequel to his 2014 hit movie Ek Villian. The original film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapur. The sequel has Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. There are reports which suggest that Aditya has apparently walked out of the project due to creative differences with the director of the film, Mohit Suri. Mohit and Aditya are like brothers to each other so they reportedly decided to part ways with this movie. Aditya will be next seen in Sadak 2 and Ludo both these movies are set to release on the OTT platform due to the safety norms of COVID 19. Aditya Roy Kapur has been the nation's crush ever since he revealed his lover boy's image with Aashiqui 2 where he starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the year 2013. We have these throwback photos of the actor with his costars while promoting his movie when he lifted them and their chemistry was surely ten on ten. Not just Aditya, take a look at other actors who did the same with their costars and created a buzz.

Photo Credit : manav manglani