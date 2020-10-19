Advertisement
When Aditya Roy Kapur made Disha Patani blush as he lifted her during the promotions of Malang; See PHOTOS

A look at these throwback pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani which will make you impatient to watch them together on screen again.
6401 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    When Aditya Roy Kapur carried Disha Patani during promotions of their movie Malang; See PHOTOS

    Aditya Roy Kapur's performance in the sleeper hit Malang this year has left fans of the actor impressed. Today the trailer of his multistarrer movie Ludo will be released. For the uninitiated, the cast of movie consists of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film is a dark anthology with a doss of comedy. The plot of the film revolves around four people who live in the metro city. The story of the film takes us on the ride of these 4 lives intersect and happens next when they meet. The movie is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T Series. Aditya Roy Kapur never fails to charm with his limited but noteworthy presence on social media. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur created a whole new fan base when they starred in Malang earlier this year. Their chemistry was off the charts and audiences loved to see Aditya and Disha in a whole new avatar. Soon after the success of Malang, director Mohit Suri announced that his film Ek Villain 2 will see the Malang jodi come together yet again with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in an ensemble cast. But unfortunately, Aditya is now no longer a part of Ek Villain 2. According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha seems to have signed the dotted line for Ahmed Khan's 'Om' and the duo will soon be back to work. Directed by Kapil Tinu Verma, Om is an out and out action film and if Disha and Aditya's dates match, the filming may even begin by this year end. Today we have these throwback snaps of the Malang duo where their chemistry is skyrocketed.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Dressed to kill

    The duo were spotted in chic casual looks for their promotions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Aditya Roy Kapur whispers a joke

    As soon as the duo arrived for the event, Disha couldn't stop laughing as Aditya kept having a fun conversation with her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    The paparazzi too couldn't get enough of their sizzling chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Aditya Roy Kapur's simple casual look

    The actor donned a simple yet stylish look in a pair of black denim pants and a grey graphic tee with black shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Disha Patani's stunning red and white look

    Disha opted for a white tank top with a pair of red pants and white leather boots along with her classy beach curls.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Their fun banters together

    The actors couldn't get enough of their conversations as they struck few poses for the camera.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    You cannot miss their expressions

    We can't wait to witness them together on screen again!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    But this was surely a winner!

    The actor lifted Disha and a surprised Disha couldn't help but blush.

  • 10 / 10
    How cute is this?

    The smiles on their faces is surely groundbreaking.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

