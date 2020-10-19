When Aditya Roy Kapur made Disha Patani blush as he lifted her during the promotions of Malang; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

When Aditya Roy Kapur carried Disha Patani during promotions of their movie Malang; See PHOTOS

Aditya Roy Kapur's performance in the sleeper hit Malang this year has left fans of the actor impressed. Today the trailer of his multistarrer movie Ludo will be released. For the uninitiated, the cast of movie consists of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film is a dark anthology with a doss of comedy. The plot of the film revolves around four people who live in the metro city. The story of the film takes us on the ride of these 4 lives intersect and happens next when they meet. The movie is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T Series. Aditya Roy Kapur never fails to charm with his limited but noteworthy presence on social media. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur created a whole new fan base when they starred in Malang earlier this year. Their chemistry was off the charts and audiences loved to see Aditya and Disha in a whole new avatar. Soon after the success of Malang, director Mohit Suri announced that his film Ek Villain 2 will see the Malang jodi come together yet again with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in an ensemble cast. But unfortunately, Aditya is now no longer a part of Ek Villain 2. According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha seems to have signed the dotted line for Ahmed Khan's 'Om' and the duo will soon be back to work. Directed by Kapil Tinu Verma, Om is an out and out action film and if Disha and Aditya's dates match, the filming may even begin by this year end. Today we have these throwback snaps of the Malang duo where their chemistry is skyrocketed.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani