When Aditya Roy Kapur was goofing around & went on one knee to offer roses to Katrina Kaif; See THROWBACK Pic

When Aditya Roy Kapur was goofing around & went on one knee to offer roses to Katrina Kaif; See THROWBACK Pic

Aditya Roy Kapur once wished his leading lady, Katrina Kaif in the perfect way on International Rose day. Check out these throwback photos of the duo to know more.
60565 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 11:47 am
  • 1 / 8
    Sadak 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif's throwback pictures

    Sadak 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif's throwback pictures

    Aditya Roy Kapur never fails to charm with his limited but noteworthy presence on social media. The actor recently shared the first look of his upcoming OTT release Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 superhit romantic drama Sadak featuring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Just like the first movie, this one also has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The first poster of the movie showcased Alia Bhatt, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt walking on a road. The film is all set to stream on August 28 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Sadak 2 was shot in several locations in the South including Ooty. On signing the film, Aditya said to PTI, "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him. I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching". Aditya had a powerful start to 2020 with his superhit movie Malang opposite Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. His on-screen chemistry with his leading ladies always manages to charm the audience. Today, we have these photos of the actor with Katrina Kaif from Fitoor promotions where Aditya is seen goofing around. Check out these throwback photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    The cute expressions are unmissable

    The cute expressions are unmissable

    The actress is surely surprised by Aditya's sweet gesture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    One simply cannot forget the stunning chemistry of the duo in Fitoor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Pretty in lemon yellow

    Pretty in lemon yellow

    Katrina Kaif opts for a midi slip on dress in an unusual colour for her promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it casual

    Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it casual

    The actor opts for a neat casual look in a checkered shirt and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Their cute conversations

    Their cute conversations

    Katrina can't stop blushing at Aditya's act and gets candidly clicked here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    The sweet smiles

    The sweet smiles

    The two actors look so good together that we wish they collaborate for a project soon.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Their fun banters together

    Their fun banters together

    Aditya is surely a gentleman to wish his leading lady in the perfect way on International rose day.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

