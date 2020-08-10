When Aditya Roy Kapur was goofing around & went on one knee to offer roses to Katrina Kaif; See THROWBACK Pic

1 / 8

Sadak 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif's throwback pictures

Aditya Roy Kapur never fails to charm with his limited but noteworthy presence on social media. The actor recently shared the first look of his upcoming OTT release Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 superhit romantic drama Sadak featuring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Just like the first movie, this one also has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The first poster of the movie showcased Alia Bhatt, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt walking on a road. The film is all set to stream on August 28 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Sadak 2 was shot in several locations in the South including Ooty. On signing the film, Aditya said to PTI, "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him. I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching". Aditya had a powerful start to 2020 with his superhit movie Malang opposite Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. His on-screen chemistry with his leading ladies always manages to charm the audience. Today, we have these photos of the actor with Katrina Kaif from Fitoor promotions where Aditya is seen goofing around. Check out these throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani