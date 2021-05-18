Home ⁄
Adline Castelino: Lesser known facts about the Miss Universe 3rd runner up that you need to know
Adline Castelino has made the country proud by placing at the position of the third runner-up at the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Here are Adline Castelino’s lesser-known facts that will help people know her better.
Published: May 18, 2021 04:20 pm
Adline Castelino’s lesser-known facts
Adline Castelino was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2020. On May 16, 2021, Adline Castelino represented India at Miss Universe 2020 that was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where she was placed as the third runner-up amongst contestants from over 73 countries. This is India’s highest placement in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, breaking the record after twenty years as no one from this country was the runner-up ever since in 2001 when Celina Jaitly stood as the fourth runner-up. Even though Adline Castelino has not won the title, she has definitely brought a lot of pride to this country by reaching in the top five. Adline Castelino is a business graduate from Wilson College, Mumbai and has revealed that she is considering pursuing acting too. During these unfortunate times of crisis, Adline Castelino has also offered her services and helped to raise funds for people affected by Coronavirus. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Adline Castelino that will help one know the beauty pageant Miss Universe runner-up better. Read ahead to take a look.
Birth and family
Adline Castelino was born and brought up in Kuwait in a Mangalorean Catholic family that hails from Udyavaya in Udupi, Karnataka.
A huge change
Adline has revealed that she came to India to become a financially independent woman.
Revelations about childhood
The Miss Universe runner-up had never thought that she would be able to even become a runner-up as she had speech defect and marks all over her body.
Social work
Before winning the title of Miss Diva Universe 2020, Adline Castelino was a social worker who worked for welfare organisations like Vikas Sahayog Pratishthan and Child Help Foundation.
LGBTQ supporter
Adline Castelino has always actively participated in advocating for the rights and acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
