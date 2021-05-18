Adline Castelino: Lesser known facts about the Miss Universe 3rd runner up that you need to know

1 / 6

Adline Castelino’s lesser-known facts

Adline Castelino was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2020. On May 16, 2021, Adline Castelino represented India at Miss Universe 2020 that was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where she was placed as the third runner-up amongst contestants from over 73 countries. This is India’s highest placement in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, breaking the record after twenty years as no one from this country was the runner-up ever since in 2001 when Celina Jaitly stood as the fourth runner-up. Even though Adline Castelino has not won the title, she has definitely brought a lot of pride to this country by reaching in the top five. Adline Castelino is a business graduate from Wilson College, Mumbai and has revealed that she is considering pursuing acting too. During these unfortunate times of crisis, Adline Castelino has also offered her services and helped to raise funds for people affected by Coronavirus. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Adline Castelino that will help one know the beauty pageant Miss Universe runner-up better. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Adline Castelino Instagram