Amitabh Bachchan to Rani Mukerji: Bollywood celebs who have been a part of Adnan Sami's songs

Bollywood celebs in Adnan Sami’s songs

Adnan Sami is a renowned singer who doesn’t need an introduction. He started his career in 1986 with the first English single Run for His Life and there was no stopping for him ever since. He released albums, composed music for films and went on to collaborate with legendary singers. Born in London to Pakistani parents, Adnan Sami made the headlines when he requested Indian citizenship in 2015 on humanitarian grounds after the Pakistani government didn’t renew his passport. He was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. Interestingly, Adnan has also managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood and given us several hit numbers like Tera Chehra, Apne Jahan Ke, Noor-e-Khuda etc. From working with Asha Bhosle in the Pakistani film Sargam to releasing his album Kabhi To Nazar Milao and singing for movies like Ajnabee, Koi… Mil Gaya, Life in a… Metro, My Name Is Khan etc, Adnan Sami has certainly come a long way in his career. Interestingly, he has also collaborated with several Bollywood stars for his singles. Here’s a list of celebs who made an appearance in Adnan Sami’s songs.

Photo Credit : YouTube