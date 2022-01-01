PHOTOS: 6 times aespa’s Winter wowed us with her charisma

1 / 6

aespa's Winter

aespa’s Winter turns 21 (international age), today! A talented vocalist and dancer, Winter, whose Korean name is Kim Min Jeong, debuted in 2020 with ‘Black Mamba’ alongside fellow members Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The song also earned the group their first music show win, in January 2021. In just over a year since their debut, aespa won their first Daesang (Grand Prize), at the Asia Artist Awards in December 2021. Two days later, they won their second Daesang at the 2021 Melon Music Awards. The first aespa member to be revealed, Winter was reportedly approached by a casting manager from SM at a dance festival making her wonder if she was being scammed as they simply asked if she were a celebrity. On January 3, 2022, Winter will debut as a part of SM Entertainment’s first girl group unit, GOT The Beat, from the upcoming female project group, Girls On Top. To celebrate Winter on her birthday, we put together some of our favourite moments of the gifted idol. Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit : News1