PHOTOS: Aftaab Shivdasani is just refusing to age, looks HOT after grooming session

Aftab Shivdasani ageing like a fine wine

Aftab Shivdasani was one of the most good looking actors of his time and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he still has that charm. The actor who is missing from action for a long time now was recently spotted in the city. Well, apart from his physique that looked even more fitter than ever, nothing seemed to have changed in him. He looked just as cute and had the same chocolaty boy look on his face like before.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani