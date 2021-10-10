PHOTOS: Aftaab Shivdasani is just refusing to age, looks HOT after grooming session

Aftab Shivdasani was one of the most good looking actors of his time and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he still has that charm. The actor who is missing from action for a long time now was recently spotted in the city. Well, apart from his physique that looked even more fitter than ever, nothing seemed to have changed in him. He looked just as cute and had the same chocolaty boy look on his face like before.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Aftab Shivdasani was spotted in public after a long time and we must say that it appears as if he is working hard on his fitness. Today the actor's body looked beefed up after he stepped out post his grooming session. The actor wore a blue t-shirt and black joggers and we are sure that everyone's attention must have gone on his beefed up body.
How can anyone forget that infectious smile of the actor that stole million hearts back then. Well, even after many years Aftab Shivdasani's smile is capable of stealing the hearts of all his fans. Did you skip a heartbeat after looking at this picture?
Aftab Shivdasani appears to have come in for a grooming session at Hakim Aalim's studio and post his session he was papped. The celebrity stylist too stepped out of the salon to drop Aftab till his car and as they were standing out, both posed for the shutterbugs.
Keeping the current situation in mind, it is mandatory to wear a mask and step out. Aftab kept these things in mind and had his mask on. He just removed it for a little while ansd then the actor made sure to pull up his mask. He wore a black coloured mask for his safety.