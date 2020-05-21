Agastya Nanda: From basic tees to black tux; Take cues from the star kid on how to look effortlessly cool

1 / 11

Check out these stylish looks of Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's social media handle gets cooler and cooler every day. Today the 77-year-old actor shared a super cool picture of himself with grandson Agastya Nanda, setting goals for his Instafam in a classic granddad-grandson way. Big B and Agastya can be seen holding dumbbells in the picture, as they pose in the background with a gym set-up. We can see Amitabh Bachchan clicking on the selfie while Agastya can be seen smiling with all his heart. Sharing the picture, Big B gave his Instafam a snapshot into his fitness mood. Big B wrote," Fight.. fight the fit.. fit the fight.. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery.. and the inspiration with grandson. "Agastya, 19, as we all know is the grandson of Big B and actress Jaya Bachchan. His sister, Navya Nanda Naveli recently started her own initiative for health along with a few of her friends just days after her graduation. Navya Naveli Nanda's graduation ceremony was canceled due to the novel coronavirus, so the star kid had a mini one at their home in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared pictures of the same on social media. Agastya on the other hand chooses to stay away from the limelight. He is often seen only in posts and pictures shared by his family. His doting mother Shweta keeps sharing pictures of both Navya and Agastya on her social media every now and then. The handsome star kid is surely ruling some hearts in the country thanks to his charming looks and style sense and today we have these effortlessly cool outfits donned by the Starkid which might help you for your next look too.

Photo Credit : Instagram