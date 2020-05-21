Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Agastya Nanda
/
Agastya Nanda: From basic tees to black tux; Take cues from the star kid on how to look effortlessly cool

Agastya Nanda: From basic tees to black tux; Take cues from the star kid on how to look effortlessly cool

Amitabh Bachchan just shared a workout picture with his grandson. Today, check out these style tips you need to steal from Amitabh Bachchan's handsome grandson Agastya Nanda.
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these stylish looks of Agastya Nanda

    Check out these stylish looks of Agastya Nanda

    Amitabh Bachchan's social media handle gets cooler and cooler every day. Today the 77-year-old actor shared a super cool picture of himself with grandson Agastya Nanda, setting goals for his Instafam in a classic granddad-grandson way. Big B and Agastya can be seen holding dumbbells in the picture, as they pose in the background with a gym set-up. We can see Amitabh Bachchan clicking on the selfie while Agastya can be seen smiling with all his heart. Sharing the picture, Big B gave his Instafam a snapshot into his fitness mood. Big B wrote," Fight.. fight the fit.. fit the fight.. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery.. and the inspiration with grandson. "Agastya, 19, as we all know is the grandson of Big B and actress Jaya Bachchan. His sister, Navya Nanda Naveli recently started her own initiative for health along with a few of her friends just days after her graduation. Navya Naveli Nanda's graduation ceremony was canceled due to the novel coronavirus, so the star kid had a mini one at their home in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared pictures of the same on social media. Agastya on the other hand chooses to stay away from the limelight. He is often seen only in posts and pictures shared by his family. His doting mother Shweta keeps sharing pictures of both Navya and Agastya on her social media every now and then. The handsome star kid is surely ruling some hearts in the country thanks to his charming looks and style sense and today we have these effortlessly cool outfits donned by the Starkid which might help you for your next look too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Working out together

    Working out together

    Big B and Agastya in thier beast mode and Agastya donnes a simple tee with black shorts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Agastya donnes a simple white kurta and twins with his elder sister in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Graphic tees are always a winner

    Graphic tees are always a winner

    Looking sharp as always in a black graphic tee shirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    A black sweatshirt for dinner date with fam

    A black sweatshirt for dinner date with fam

    Agastya in a black pullover sweatshirt as he smiles for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Wearing the perfect combos

    Wearing the perfect combos

    Agastya's Fila tee is the perfect tee for a casual outing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Experimental with prints

    Experimental with prints

    Looking adorable in this picture, the Starkid opts for a white shirt with small prints all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    The classic black tuxedo

    The classic black tuxedo

    Ruling hearts here with this picture! Isn't he?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    White over beige

    White over beige

    Looking smart as always in a white tee and a set of beige pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Twinning in vogue

    Twinning in vogue

    If you haven't yet! You need to observe their sweatshirts properly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    The stunning gold sherwani

    The stunning gold sherwani

    A must have for those traditional occasions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan\'s granddaughter\'s THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style
Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style
Madhuri Dixit\'s son Arin is one handsome chap; Have you seen THESE photos of the young lad?
Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one handsome chap; Have you seen THESE photos of the young lad?
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari\'s gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan\'s childhood photos are too cute to handle; Check out
Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood photos are too cute to handle; Check out
MS Dhoni\'s daughter Ziva\'s THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement