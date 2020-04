1 / 7

Agastya Nanda's UNSEEN photos with squad

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is extremely charming and personifies good looks. Although his sister Navya Naveli Nanda is an internet sensation, Agastya has managed to stay away from the limelight. Agastya is extremely close to his family members and especially his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Speaking of his Bollywood debut, Agastya Nanda is reportedly interested in direction and filmmaking and also made a short film with his friends a couple of years back. Even though Agastya has a private account on Instagram, we get a glimpse into the star kids' life from his mother's social media and his numerous fanpages. Agastya is popular and enjoys a following of 26,100 already. His sister Navya Naveli Nanda is also extremely popular and an internet sensation in all rights. The star kid is also really close to sister Navya and their pictures speak volumes of their bond. Agastya has graduated from Seven Oaks School in London. His pictures with his friends often create buzz on the internet. The charming star kid is also sometimes seen hanging out with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and recently a selfie of theirs made headlines. Check out Agastya Nanda's photos with his squad which will make you miss your gang amid lockdown!

Photo Credit : Instagram