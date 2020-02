1 / 8

Agastya Nanda's amazing clicks

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is extremely charming and personifies good looks. Born in November 2000, Shweta Bachchan's younger son Agastya graduated from Seven Oaks School, London. Although his sister Navya Naveli Nanda has often made headlines, Agastya has somewhat managed to stay away from the limelight. However, the star kids already enjoy a great amount of fan following as Agastya and Navya also have quite a few fan clubs dedicated to them. Agastya is extremely close to his family members and especially his mother. Shweta Bachchan keeps sharing some really fabulous pictures of her sweethearts Agastya and Navya on her social media. Speaking of his Bollywood debut, Agastya Nanda is reportedly interested in direction and filmmaking and also made a short film with his friends a couple of years back. As we await further news on his debut, check out some of his pictures that will leave you amazed.

