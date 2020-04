1 / 7

Agastya Nanda's FACTS one must check out

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is extremely charming and personifies good looks. Although his sister Navya Naveli Nanda is an internet sensation and paparazzi favourite, Agastya has managed to stay away from the limelight. Agastya is extremely close to his family members and especially his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Even though Agastya is not much active on Instagram, we get a glimpse into the star kids' life from his mother's social media. Agastya is really popular and enjoys a following of 26,100 already. The star kid is also really close to sister Navya and his feed approves of it. Agastya is extremely charming and handsome and his pictures prove that. As we await news on his debut, check out some of his interesting facts which will make you impatient to know more about him.

Photo Credit : Instagram