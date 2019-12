1 / 6

Newcomers to look forward to in 2020

This year, many actors made their debut in Bollywood. Starting with Ananya Panday, she made her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 and was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both her films performed well at the box office. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur made her acting debut in the music video Filhall. She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Good Newwz. As per reports, Nupur will be making her debut on the big screen soon. Apart from Nupur and Ananya, Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia in Blank also starring Sunny Deol; however, the film, unfortunately, didn't perform well. We also have Sunny Deol's son Karan who was seen in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan was seen in Malaal which received mixed responses from the audience. Next year, we have many releases. We also have newcomers who will be making their debut on the big screen. Right from Suniel Shetty's son Ahan to Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, we are excited to watch how these newcomers will perform.

Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani