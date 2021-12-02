Tadap stars Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria make for a sizzling onscreen pair; Here are 5 pics to prove it

Tara Sutaria recently celebrated her birthday during the promotions of her film Tadap was going on. Well, her co-star Ahan Shetty made sure to make the birthday girl feel special and celebrate her birthday with media and crew members. The smile on Tara's face is proof to describe her happiness.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Tara and Ahan seem to be enjoying a wholesome meal while they were promoting Tadap. Both the stars caught a moment to look at each other and can be seen discussing something.
Ahan and Tara looked stunning in an Indian attire as they went to Varanasi to perform Ganga aarti while they were promoting Tadap. Tara stunned in a golden salwar kameez and [aired it with red dupatta while Ahan looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama.
Ahan and Tara share a great camaraderie and that is visible from their pictures. Well, this one is from before they started promoting Tadap. Both of them twinned in a black tops.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ahan and Tara make for a good pair and looked and are quite comfortable with each other. Be it getting clicked by the paps or working together, they seem to share a great camaraderie.