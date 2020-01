1 / 11

THESE Sports movies are a must watch

Bollywood movies have always been applauded for their remarkable storytelling with rich content-driven plots. All kinds of genres have been experimented and presented in the entertainment industry, and sports is one such genre which has never failed to impress the audience. Sports-themed movies are received well by the audience as they help us grow a sense of belongingness and love for the country and at the same time make us aware of the great personalities around us. The story of an upcoming star or a forgotten hero fighting against all the odds of the society to make oneself recognised has always been motivating and inspiring to watch. From Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, our beloved top actors have their share of glorious sports films. With the release of the upcoming movie poster of Maidaan which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Bollywood has once again left the fans with curiosity with a sports drama. Ajay Devgn would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. Today we bring you some of the best sports-oriented films, ever made in Bollywood.

Photo Credit : YouTube