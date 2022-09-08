Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the much-awaited release of their film Brahmastra. The mythological fantasy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji is a labour of love and hard work of many years. It has been almost a decade since the idea for Brahmastra was conceptualised by Ayan while shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Many years, obstacles, and delays later, the story about ancient ‘astras’ is finally ready for the audience to witness on celluloid. But, apart from the movie, another aspect that went through tremendous changes over the years is Alia and Ranbir’s relationship. What started as an innocent childhood crush has now turned into a partnership for life. From being friends and co-stars to being lovers, husband-and-wife, and now, parents-to-be, it has been quite a journey for Ranbir and Alia.
Ahead of Brahmastra’s release, let us take a look at how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has grown over the years.
Alia has revealed several times that she used to have a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir too has admitted that Alia was his crush.
The duo remained friends for quite a long time due to their careers in the showbiz.
Brahmastra is Alia and Ranbir’s first film together as co-actors. They began working on the film in 2017. Alia even shared on Koffee With Karan 7 that her friends had assumed that the duo will get into a relationship once they start working together.
They soon made their relationship official in 2018, after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. Their public appearances would always make fans swoon over the couple.
