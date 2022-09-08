Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship over the years

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the much-awaited release of their film Brahmastra. The mythological fantasy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji is a labour of love and hard work of many years. It has been almost a decade since the idea for Brahmastra was conceptualised by Ayan while shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Many years, obstacles, and delays later, the story about ancient ‘astras’ is finally ready for the audience to witness on celluloid. But, apart from the movie, another aspect that went through tremendous changes over the years is Alia and Ranbir’s relationship. What started as an innocent childhood crush has now turned into a partnership for life. From being friends and co-stars to being lovers, husband-and-wife, and now, parents-to-be, it has been quite a journey for Ranbir and Alia. Ahead of Brahmastra’s release, let us take a look at how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has grown over the years.