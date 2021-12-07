PHOTOS: 6 times Ahn Bo Hyun stunned everyone with his hunky physique

1 / 6

Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun has become a common face in the South Korean acting scene, thanks to his multiple roles in recent years. Interestingly, he has dipped toes into everything from the boy next door in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ to the bad guy in ‘Itaewon Class’. His most recent portrayal in ‘My Name’ earned him praise for a clear cut performance that once again proved his versatility. Some other K-dramas that feature him include, ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Her Private Life’ and ‘Kairos’. A boxer in his school days, Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his enviable physique that boasts broad shoulders, tall stature and a ripped jaw line that further compliment his sharp and muscular build. Challenging the first Korean military courtroom drama as his next, we take a look at some of his finest appearances over the years.

Photo Credit : News1